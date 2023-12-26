Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 360.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.4 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had an open price of 353.35 and a close price of 349.95. The stock reached a high of 364.25 and a low of 350.5. The market capitalization of the company is currently 3799.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514, while the 52-week low is 346.8. The stock had a trading volume of 66,305 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹358.4, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹360.5

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is 358.4. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Flair Writing Industries has decreased.

26 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.26%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹360.5, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹349.95

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that its price is 360.5. There has been a percent change of 3.01, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 10.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹349.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 66,305. The closing price of the shares was 349.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.