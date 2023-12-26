Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had an open price of ₹353.35 and a close price of ₹349.95. The stock reached a high of ₹364.25 and a low of ₹350.5. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹3799.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, while the 52-week low is ₹346.8. The stock had a trading volume of 66,305 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is ₹358.4. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease of ₹2.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Flair Writing Industries has decreased.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.26%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that its price is ₹360.5. There has been a percent change of 3.01, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 10.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 66,305. The closing price of the shares was ₹349.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!