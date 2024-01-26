Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of ₹323.2 and closed at ₹324.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹326.15 and a low of ₹320.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3397.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹330.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 27317 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹322.4. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.55.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, a total of 27,317 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹324.95.
