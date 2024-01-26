Hello User
Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 324.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.4 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of 323.2 and closed at 324.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of 326.15 and a low of 320.7. The market capitalization of the company is 3397.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 330.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 27317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹322.4, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹324.95

The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is 322.4. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, which means the stock has decreased by 2.55.

26 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹324.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, a total of 27,317 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 324.95.

