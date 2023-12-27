Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Suffers Stock Market Slump

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of ₹360.55 and a close price of ₹360.5. The stock had a high of ₹362.3 and a low of ₹352.5. The market capitalization for Flair Writing Industries is ₹3756.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹346.8. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 12,660 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹356.45. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of ₹4.05.
