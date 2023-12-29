Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at a price of ₹362.35 and closed at ₹361.65. The stock had a high of ₹362.9 and a low of ₹355.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Flair Writing Industries is ₹3750.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹346.8. On the BSE, a total of 12,073 shares were traded.
29 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST
