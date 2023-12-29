Hello User
Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 361.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.85 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at a price of 362.35 and closed at 361.65. The stock had a high of 362.9 and a low of 355.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Flair Writing Industries is 3750.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 514 and the 52-week low is 346.8. On the BSE, a total of 12,073 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had a volume of 12,073 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 361.65.

