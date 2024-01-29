Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The stock price of Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹323.2 and closed at ₹324.95 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹326.15, while the lowest price was ₹320.7. The market capitalization of Flair Writing Industries is ₹3397.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, and the 52-week low is ₹320.7. The BSE volume for the day was 27317 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
