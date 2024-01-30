Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Surges in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries' open price was ₹324 and the close price was ₹322.4. The stock reached a high of ₹327.45 and a low of ₹320.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3413.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹320.7. The BSE volume for the day was 26,506 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is ₹323.85. There has been a 0.45% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.1%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-7.0%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The stock price of Flair Writing Industries is currently at ₹323.85, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 1.45.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,506. The closing price for the shares was ₹322.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!