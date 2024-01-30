Hello User
Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 322.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.85 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries' open price was 324 and the close price was 322.4. The stock reached a high of 327.45 and a low of 320.8. The market capitalization of the company is 3413.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 320.7. The BSE volume for the day was 26,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.1%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-7.0%
1 Year-99999.99%
