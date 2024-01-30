Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Surges in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries' open price was ₹324 and the close price was ₹322.4. The stock reached a high of ₹327.45 and a low of ₹320.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3413.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹320.7. The BSE volume for the day was 26,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.