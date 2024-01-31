Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 323.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.25 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at 324.1 and closed at 323.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 335.75, while the lowest was 322.2. The company has a market cap of 3501.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 514 and 320.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹323.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had a trading volume of 18,261 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 323.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!