Fortis Healthcare Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Fortis Healthcare opened at ₹337.65 and closed at ₹337.35. The stock reached a high of ₹340.05 and a low of ₹333.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,317.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹352 and ₹245.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3266 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Fortis Healthcare share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|5132.0
|-5.8
|-0.11
|5362.0
|4078.4
|73790.29
|Max Healthcare Institute
|598.5
|1.4
|0.23
|630.0
|410.55
|58109.73
|Fortis Healthcare
|335.45
|-1.9
|-0.56
|352.0
|245.4
|25325.07
|Global Health
|840.0
|9.45
|1.14
|842.95
|391.05
|22528.39
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2706.05
|44.95
|1.69
|2685.0
|1762.7
|22444.14
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Fortis Healthcare share price Live :Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹337.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Fortis Healthcare on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3266. The closing price for the stock was ₹337.35.