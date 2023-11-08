Hello User
Fortis Healthcare Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Fortis Healthcare stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 337.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.35 per share. Investors should monitor Fortis Healthcare stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Fortis Healthcare

On the last day of trading, Fortis Healthcare opened at 337.65 and closed at 337.35. The stock reached a high of 340.05 and a low of 333.5. The market capitalization of the company is 25,317.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 352 and 245.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5132.0-5.8-0.115362.04078.473790.29
Max Healthcare Institute598.51.40.23630.0410.5558109.73
Fortis Healthcare335.45-1.9-0.56352.0245.425325.07
Global Health840.09.451.14842.95391.0522528.39
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2706.0544.951.692685.01762.722444.14
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Live :Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹337.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Fortis Healthcare on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3266. The closing price for the stock was 337.35.

