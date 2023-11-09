Fortis Healthcare share price Today Live Updates : Fortis Healthcare Surges in Trading Today

Fortis Healthcare's stock opened at ₹337.65 and closed at ₹337.35 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹341.55, while the lowest price was ₹333.5. The market capitalization of Fortis Healthcare is currently ₹25,683.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹352, and the 52-week low is ₹245.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,709 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Fortis Healthcare stock shows that the price is ₹340.2 and there has been a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.85, which means the stock has gained 2.85 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Fortis Healthcare on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,709. The closing price for the shares was ₹337.35.
