Fortis Healthcare share price Today Live Updates : Fortis Healthcare Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Fortis Healthcare stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 337.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.2 per share. Investors should monitor Fortis Healthcare stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare's stock opened at 337.65 and closed at 337.35 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 341.55, while the lowest price was 333.5. The market capitalization of Fortis Healthcare is currently 25,683.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 352, and the 52-week low is 245.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Today :Fortis Healthcare trading at ₹340.2, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹337.35

The current data for Fortis Healthcare stock shows that the price is 340.2 and there has been a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.85, which means the stock has gained 2.85 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

09 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Live :Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹337.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Fortis Healthcare on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,709. The closing price for the shares was 337.35.

