Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Fortis Healthcare Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Fortis Healthcare stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 340.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.95 per share. Investors should monitor Fortis Healthcare stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Fortis Healthcare

On the last day, Fortis Healthcare's stock opened at 345.35 and closed at 340.2. The highest price reached during the day was 346, while the lowest price was 339.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 25,815.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 352, while the 52-week low is 245.4. The stock had a trading volume of 36,374 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Live :Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹340.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Fortis Healthcare on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,374. The closing price for the shares was 340.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.