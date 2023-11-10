Fortis Healthcare Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Fortis Healthcare's stock opened at ₹345.35 and closed at ₹340.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹346, while the lowest price was ₹339.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹25,815.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹352, while the 52-week low is ₹245.4. The stock had a trading volume of 36,374 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.