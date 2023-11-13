Hello User
Fortis Healthcare share price Today Live Updates : Fortis Healthcare sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Fortis Healthcare stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 358.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.65 per share. Investors should monitor Fortis Healthcare stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare's stock opened at 366.35 and closed at 359.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 366.35 and a low of 352.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 27,050.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 365.65 and the 52-week low is 245.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 22,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.57%
3 Months13.76%
6 Months32.87%
YTD25.62%
1 Year28.63%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Today :Fortis Healthcare trading at ₹360.65, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹358.65

The current data for Fortis Healthcare stock shows that the price is 360.65 and it has experienced a percent change of 0.56. This translates to a net change of 2.

13 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Live :Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹359.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Fortis Healthcare on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 22,304. The closing price for the shares was 359.15.

