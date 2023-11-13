Fortis Healthcare share price Today Live Updates : Fortis Healthcare sees positive trading day

Fortis Healthcare's stock opened at ₹366.35 and closed at ₹359.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹366.35 and a low of ₹352.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹27,050.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹365.65 and the 52-week low is ₹245.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 22,304 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.57%
|3 Months
|13.76%
|6 Months
|32.87%
|YTD
|25.62%
|1 Year
|28.63%
