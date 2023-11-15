Hello User
Fortis Healthcare Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Fortis Healthcare stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 358.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.15 per share. Investors should monitor Fortis Healthcare stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Fortis Healthcare

On the last day, the open price of Fortis Healthcare was 360.65, while the close price was 358.65. The stock saw a high of 373 and a low of 351.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 27,869.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 365.65, while the 52-week low is 245.4. On the BSE, the stock saw a trading volume of 146,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Live :Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹358.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Fortis Healthcare on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 146,329. The closing price for the stock was 358.65.

