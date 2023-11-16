Fortis Healthcare share price Today Live Updates : Fortis Healthcare stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Fortis Healthcare opened at ₹374.9, with a high of ₹374.9 and a low of ₹352. The stock closed at ₹369.15. The market capitalization of Fortis Healthcare is ₹27,038.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹373, while the 52-week low is ₹245.4. The BSE volume for Fortis Healthcare was 65,538 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.54%
|3 Months
|12.09%
|6 Months
|27.23%
|YTD
|25.52%
|1 Year
|19.1%
The current data of Fortis Healthcare stock shows that the price is ₹361.95 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and has gained 3.8 points.
On the last day of trading for Fortis Healthcare on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 65,538. The closing price for the shares was ₹369.15.
