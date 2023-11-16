Hello User
Fortis Healthcare share price Today Live Updates : Fortis Healthcare stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Fortis Healthcare stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 358.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.95 per share. Investors should monitor Fortis Healthcare stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Fortis Healthcare

On the last day of trading, Fortis Healthcare opened at 374.9, with a high of 374.9 and a low of 352. The stock closed at 369.15. The market capitalization of Fortis Healthcare is 27,038.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 373, while the 52-week low is 245.4. The BSE volume for Fortis Healthcare was 65,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.54%
3 Months12.09%
6 Months27.23%
YTD25.52%
1 Year19.1%
16 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Today :Fortis Healthcare trading at ₹361.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹358.15

The current data of Fortis Healthcare stock shows that the price is 361.95 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and has gained 3.8 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Fortis Healthcare share price Live :Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹369.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Fortis Healthcare on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 65,538. The closing price for the shares was 369.15.

