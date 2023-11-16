Fortis Healthcare share price Today Live Updates : Fortis Healthcare stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Fortis Healthcare opened at ₹374.9, with a high of ₹374.9 and a low of ₹352. The stock closed at ₹369.15. The market capitalization of Fortis Healthcare is ₹27,038.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹373, while the 52-week low is ₹245.4. The BSE volume for Fortis Healthcare was 65,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.