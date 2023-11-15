Gabriel India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Gabriel India's stock opened at ₹373.6 and closed at ₹366.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹428, while the low was ₹371.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹6100.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹378.2, and the 52-week low is ₹129.5. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 283,107 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Gabriel India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Minda Corporation
|349.8
|4.85
|1.41
|370.65
|187.0
|8363.0
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|556.0
|-3.3
|-0.59
|576.75
|284.05
|8047.77
|Gabriel India
|417.1
|50.6
|13.81
|378.2
|129.5
|5991.39
|Suprajit Engineering
|366.1
|2.05
|0.56
|446.75
|315.25
|5066.55
|Sansera Engineering
|847.3
|-3.1
|-0.36
|994.35
|697.1
|4484.72
15 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST
