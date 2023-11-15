Hello User
Gabriel India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Gabriel India stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 15.88 %. The stock closed at 366.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.7 per share. Investors should monitor Gabriel India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gabriel India

On the last day, Gabriel India's stock opened at 373.6 and closed at 366.5. The stock's high for the day was 428, while the low was 371.8. The company's market capitalization is 6100.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 378.2, and the 52-week low is 129.5. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 283,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 12:34 PM IST Gabriel India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Minda Corporation349.84.851.41370.65187.08363.0
Kirloskar Oil Engines556.0-3.3-0.59576.75284.058047.77
Gabriel India417.150.613.81378.2129.55991.39
Suprajit Engineering366.12.050.56446.75315.255066.55
Sansera Engineering847.3-3.1-0.36994.35697.14484.72
15 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Gabriel India share price Live :Gabriel India closed at ₹366.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gabriel India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 283,107. The closing price for the shares was 366.5.

