Gabriel India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Gabriel India's stock opened at ₹373.6 and closed at ₹366.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹428, while the low was ₹371.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹6100.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹378.2, and the 52-week low is ₹129.5. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 283,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.