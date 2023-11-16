Hello User
Gabriel India share price Today Live Updates : Gabriel India stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gabriel India stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 410.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.15 per share. Investors should monitor Gabriel India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gabriel India

On the last day, the open price for Gabriel India was 373.6, while the close price was 366.5. The stock had a high of 428 and a low of 371.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Gabriel India is 5902.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 378.2, and the 52-week low is 129.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 388,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Gabriel India share price Today :Gabriel India trading at ₹410.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹410.9

The current data for Gabriel India stock shows that the stock price is 410.15. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.75.

16 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Gabriel India share price Live :Gabriel India closed at ₹366.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gabriel India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 388,083. The closing price for the day was 366.5 per share.

