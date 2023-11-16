Gabriel India share price Today Live Updates : Gabriel India stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the open price for Gabriel India was ₹373.6, while the close price was ₹366.5. The stock had a high of ₹428 and a low of ₹371.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Gabriel India is ₹5902.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹378.2, and the 52-week low is ₹129.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 388,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.