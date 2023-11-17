Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gabriel India Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gabriel India stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 410.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.75 per share. Investors should monitor Gabriel India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gabriel India

Gabriel India's stock opened at 410.15 and closed at 410.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 415.95 and the low was 404.6. The market capitalization stands at 5928.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 428 and a 52-week low of 129.5. The BSE volume for the day was 120667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Gabriel India share price Live :Gabriel India closed at ₹410.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Gabriel India had a trading volume of 120667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 410.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.