Gabriel India Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Gabriel India opened at ₹412.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹416 and a low of ₹401.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5796.75 crore. The 52-week high for Gabriel India is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹129.5. The stock had a trading volume of 67,388 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.