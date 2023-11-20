Hello User
Gabriel India Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gabriel India stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 412.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.55 per share. Investors should monitor Gabriel India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gabriel India

On the last day, Gabriel India opened at 412.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 416 and a low of 401.2. The market capitalization of the company is 5796.75 crore. The 52-week high for Gabriel India is 428 and the 52-week low is 129.5. The stock had a trading volume of 67,388 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Gabriel India share price Live :Gabriel India closed at ₹412.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gabriel India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 67,388. The closing price for the day was 412.75.

