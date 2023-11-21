Hello User
Gabriel India share price Today Live Updates : Gabriel India stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Gabriel India stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 413.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.45 per share. Investors should monitor Gabriel India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gabriel India

Gabriel India's stock opened at 403.6 and closed at 403.55. The highest price reached during the day was 424.8, while the lowest was 403.6. The market capitalization of the company is 5941.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 428, and its 52-week low is 129.5. The BSE volume for the day was 98,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Gabriel India share price live: Today's Price range

The Gabriel India stock's low price for today was 408, while the high price reached 420.

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Gabriel India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Gabriel India share price update :Gabriel India trading at ₹412.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹413.65

The current data for Gabriel India stock shows that the stock price is 412.45 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.29% and the overall change in value is -1.2.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Gabriel India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.52%
3 Months66.0%
6 Months146.47%
YTD122.73%
1 Year127.32%
21 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Gabriel India share price Today :Gabriel India trading at ₹413.65, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹403.55

The current stock price of Gabriel India is 413.65. The stock has experienced a 2.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 10.1.

21 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Gabriel India share price Live :Gabriel India closed at ₹403.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Gabriel India was 98,306 shares, and the closing price was 403.55.

