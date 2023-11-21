Gabriel India share price Today Live Updates : Gabriel India stock plummets in today's trading

Gabriel India's stock opened at ₹403.6 and closed at ₹403.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹424.8, while the lowest was ₹403.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5941.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹428, and its 52-week low is ₹129.5. The BSE volume for the day was 98,306 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Gabriel India stock's low price for today was ₹408, while the high price reached ₹420.
The current data for Gabriel India stock shows that the stock price is ₹412.45 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.29% and the overall change in value is -1.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.52%
|3 Months
|66.0%
|6 Months
|146.47%
|YTD
|122.73%
|1 Year
|127.32%
The current stock price of Gabriel India is ₹413.65. The stock has experienced a 2.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 10.1.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Gabriel India was 98,306 shares, and the closing price was ₹403.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!