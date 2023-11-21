Gabriel India share price Today Live Updates : Gabriel India stock plummets in today's trading

Gabriel India's stock opened at ₹403.6 and closed at ₹403.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹424.8, while the lowest was ₹403.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5941.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹428, and its 52-week low is ₹129.5. The BSE volume for the day was 98,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.