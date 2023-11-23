Hello User
Gabriel India Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gabriel India stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 406.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.45 per share. Investors should monitor Gabriel India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gabriel India

On the last day, Gabriel India's stock opened at 408.85 and closed at 406.1. The highest price reached during the day was 413, while the lowest price was 390. The market capitalization of Gabriel India is 5,752.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, and the 52-week low is 129.5. A total of 57,931 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Gabriel India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 57,931 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 406.1.

