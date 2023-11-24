Gabriel India share price Today Live Updates : Gabriel India reports positive trading results

On the last day, Gabriel India opened at ₹398.05 and closed at ₹399.3. The stock reached a high of ₹402 and a low of ₹388.65. The market capitalization of Gabriel India is ₹5,693.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹129.5. The stock had a trading volume of 48,195 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.0%
|3 Months
|39.8%
|6 Months
|129.6%
|YTD
|113.05%
|1 Year
|119.97%
The stock price of Gabriel India is currently ₹397.25 with a 0.33% increase. This translates to a net change of 1.3.
On the last day of trading for Gabriel India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 48,195. The closing price for the stock was ₹399.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!