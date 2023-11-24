Hello User
Gabriel India share price Today Live Updates : Gabriel India reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Gabriel India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 395.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.25 per share. Investors should monitor Gabriel India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gabriel India

On the last day, Gabriel India opened at 398.05 and closed at 399.3. The stock reached a high of 402 and a low of 388.65. The market capitalization of Gabriel India is 5,693.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 129.5. The stock had a trading volume of 48,195 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Gabriel India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.0%
3 Months39.8%
6 Months129.6%
YTD113.05%
1 Year119.97%
24 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Gabriel India share price Today :Gabriel India trading at ₹397.25, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹395.95

The stock price of Gabriel India is currently 397.25 with a 0.33% increase. This translates to a net change of 1.3.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Gabriel India share price Live :Gabriel India closed at ₹399.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gabriel India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 48,195. The closing price for the stock was 399.3.

