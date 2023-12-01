Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 6.39 %. The stock closed at 125.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 126.25 and closed at 125.95. The stock reached a high of 134.2 and a low of 125.25 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 88,106.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 132.45 and the 52-week low is 90.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2,133,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹125.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 2,133,579 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 125.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.