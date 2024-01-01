GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Sees Positive Trading

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹159.45 and closed at ₹157.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹164.25 and a low of ₹158.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹106,549.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹164.25 and ₹90.7 respectively. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 4,498,441 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India's spot price is currently at 167.15 with a bid price of 167.9 and an offer price of 168.0. The offer quantity stands at 146,400, while the bid quantity is 41,175. The open interest for GAIL India is at 147,081,675.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹166.35. There has been a percent change of 2.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.3, which means the stock has increased by ₹4.3. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.21%
|3 Months
|18.74%
|6 Months
|54.31%
|YTD
|68.77%
|1 Year
|68.94%
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹164.15, with a 1.3% percent change and a net change of 2.1.
On the last day, the BSE volume for GAIL India was 4,498,441 shares with a closing price of ₹157.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!