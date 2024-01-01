Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Sees Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 162.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.35 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 159.45 and closed at 157.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 164.25 and a low of 158.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 106,549.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 164.25 and 90.7 respectively. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 4,498,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST GAIL India January futures opened at 165.3 as against previous close of 163.1

GAIL India's spot price is currently at 167.15 with a bid price of 167.9 and an offer price of 168.0. The offer quantity stands at 146,400, while the bid quantity is 41,175. The open interest for GAIL India is at 147,081,675.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹166.35, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹162.05

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 166.35. There has been a percent change of 2.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.3, which means the stock has increased by 4.3. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive movement.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.21%
3 Months18.74%
6 Months54.31%
YTD68.77%
1 Year68.94%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹164.15, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹162.05

The current stock price of GAIL India is 164.15, with a 1.3% percent change and a net change of 2.1.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹157.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for GAIL India was 4,498,441 shares with a closing price of 157.1.

