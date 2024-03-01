Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 179.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.6 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at 178.95 and closed at 179.25. The high for the day was 183.8 and the low was 176.4. The market cap of GAIL India is 120,061.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 187.8 and the 52-week low is 102. The BSE volume for the day was 628,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹182.6, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹179.25

GAIL India stock is currently trading at 182.6 with a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹179.25 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 628,986 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 179.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!