GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹119.45 and closed at ₹118.65. The stock had a high of ₹121.4 and a low of ₹116.2. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹78,868.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45 and the 52-week low is ₹87.9. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,631 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.