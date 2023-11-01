Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
GAIL India stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 118.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 119.45 and closed at 118.65. The stock had a high of 121.4 and a low of 116.2. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 78,868.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45 and the 52-week low is 87.9. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,631 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹119.95, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹118.65

GAIL India stock is currently priced at 119.95, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹118.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India on BSE recorded a volume of 1,497,631 shares. The closing price for the stock was 118.65.

