GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 172.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.65 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's open price was 174.45 and the close price was 172.6. The stock had a high of 175.5 and a low of 171.2. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 114,176.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 177.1 and the 52-week low is 91. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,785,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹172.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 1,785,643 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 172.6 per share.

