Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 162.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.3 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 164.15 and closed at 162.05. The stock reached a high of 169.35 and a low of 162.75. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 109,343.91 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 164.25, while the 52-week low is 90.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,974,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹162.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 2,974,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 162.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.