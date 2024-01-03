Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 166.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 167.55 and closed at 166.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 167.55 and a low of 158.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 107,733.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 169.35 and 91 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,380,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹166.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 3,380,387 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 166.3.

