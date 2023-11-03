Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India shares surge as company records positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 122.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.3 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 119.35 and closed at 117.7. The stock reached a high of 122.35 and a low of 118.75. The company has a market capitalization of 80,281.97 crore. The 52-week high for GAIL India is 132.45 and the 52-week low is 87.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,592,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The GAIL India stock's low price for the day is 122.25, while the high price is 123.65.

03 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST GAIL India November futures opened at 122.75 as against previous close of 122.6

GAIL India, a leading Indian natural gas company, currently has a spot price of 123.25. The bid price stands at 123.7, while the offer price is 123.8. The offer quantity is 22,875, and the bid quantity is 13,725. The open interest for GAIL India is 147,676,425.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹122.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹122.1

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 122.3, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.0%
3 Months7.54%
6 Months13.91%
YTD27.07%
1 Year33.68%
03 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹122.8, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹122.1

The current stock price of GAIL India is 122.8, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% or 0.7 points.

03 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹117.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,592,987. The closing price of the shares was 117.7.

