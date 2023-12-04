comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 04 2023 10:33:10
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 588.9 2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.75 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,585.1 1.9%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 276.1 2.62%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.8 0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Surges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Surges in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 5.18 %. The stock closed at 136.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.2 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL IndiaPremium
GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 134.3 and closed at 131.65. The stock reached a high of 137.4 and a low of 132.35 during the day. GAIL India's market capitalization is 89,519.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 137.4 and the 52-week low is 90.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,995,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34:51 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India143.257.15.21137.490.294188.3
Adani Total Gas734.032.754.673998.35521.9580726.06
Gujarat Gas Company442.058.31.91539.0397.230430.29
Indraprastha Gas403.18.42.13515.55375.828217.03
Gujarat State Petronet290.75-0.05-0.02310.6249.016404.45
04 Dec 2023, 10:28:13 AM IST

GAIL India share price NSE Live :GAIL India trading at ₹143.2, up 5.18% from yesterday's ₹136.15

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 143.2, with a percent change of 5.18 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.18% and has risen by 7.05.

04 Dec 2023, 10:18:39 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of GAIL India stock is 138.25, while the high price is 143.60.

04 Dec 2023, 10:09:53 AM IST

GAIL India December futures opened at 140.0 as against previous close of 136.95

GAIL India is currently trading at a spot price of 142.5 with a bid price of 143.0 and an offer price of 143.1. The offer quantity stands at 13725, while the bid quantity is also 13725. The stock has a significant open interest of 165317625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:55:59 AM IST

GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹142.65, up 4.77% from yesterday's ₹136.15

The current stock price of GAIL India is 142.65, which has seen a percent change of 4.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.5.

04 Dec 2023, 09:51:05 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:36:37 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.88%
3 Months8.63%
6 Months30.07%
YTD41.64%
1 Year45.27%
04 Dec 2023, 09:04:05 AM IST

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹136.15, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹131.65

The stock price of GAIL India is currently at 136.15, which represents a 3.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.5.

04 Dec 2023, 08:15:15 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹131.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a BSE volume of 2,995,077 shares with a closing price of 131.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App