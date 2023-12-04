GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹134.3 and closed at ₹131.65. The stock reached a high of ₹137.4 and a low of ₹132.35 during the day. GAIL India's market capitalization is ₹89,519.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.4 and the 52-week low is ₹90.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,995,077 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 143.25 7.1 5.21 137.4 90.2 94188.3 Adani Total Gas 734.0 32.75 4.67 3998.35 521.95 80726.06 Gujarat Gas Company 442.05 8.3 1.91 539.0 397.2 30430.29 Indraprastha Gas 403.1 8.4 2.13 515.55 375.8 28217.03 Gujarat State Petronet 290.75 -0.05 -0.02 310.6 249.0 16404.45

GAIL India share price NSE Live :GAIL India trading at ₹143.2, up 5.18% from yesterday's ₹136.15 The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹143.2, with a percent change of 5.18 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.18% and has risen by 7.05.

GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of GAIL India stock is ₹138.25, while the high price is ₹143.60.

GAIL India December futures opened at 140.0 as against previous close of 136.95 GAIL India is currently trading at a spot price of 142.5 with a bid price of 143.0 and an offer price of 143.1. The offer quantity stands at 13725, while the bid quantity is also 13725. The stock has a significant open interest of 165317625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹142.65, up 4.77% from yesterday's ₹136.15 The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹142.65, which has seen a percent change of 4.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹6.5.

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.88% 3 Months 8.63% 6 Months 30.07% YTD 41.64% 1 Year 45.27%

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹136.15, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹131.65 The stock price of GAIL India is currently at ₹136.15, which represents a 3.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.5.

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹131.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a BSE volume of 2,995,077 shares with a closing price of ₹131.65.