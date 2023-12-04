GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹134.3 and closed at ₹131.65. The stock reached a high of ₹137.4 and a low of ₹132.35 during the day. GAIL India's market capitalization is ₹89,519.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.4 and the 52-week low is ₹90.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,995,077 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|143.25
|7.1
|5.21
|137.4
|90.2
|94188.3
|Adani Total Gas
|734.0
|32.75
|4.67
|3998.35
|521.95
|80726.06
|Gujarat Gas Company
|442.05
|8.3
|1.91
|539.0
|397.2
|30430.29
|Indraprastha Gas
|403.1
|8.4
|2.13
|515.55
|375.8
|28217.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|290.75
|-0.05
|-0.02
|310.6
|249.0
|16404.45
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹143.2, with a percent change of 5.18 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.18% and has risen by 7.05.
The current day's low price of GAIL India stock is ₹138.25, while the high price is ₹143.60.
GAIL India is currently trading at a spot price of 142.5 with a bid price of 143.0 and an offer price of 143.1. The offer quantity stands at 13725, while the bid quantity is also 13725. The stock has a significant open interest of 165317625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹142.65, which has seen a percent change of 4.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹6.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.88%
|3 Months
|8.63%
|6 Months
|30.07%
|YTD
|41.64%
|1 Year
|45.27%
The stock price of GAIL India is currently at ₹136.15, which represents a 3.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.5.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a BSE volume of 2,995,077 shares with a closing price of ₹131.65.
