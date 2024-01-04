Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 162.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 164.35 and closed at 163.85. The highest price recorded throughout the day was 164.35, while the lowest price was 160.8. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently 106,582.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35, and the 52-week low is 91. On the BSE, a total of 1,084,964 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST GAIL India January futures opened at 163.5 as against previous close of 163.25

GAIL India, currently trading at a spot price of 164.45, has a bid price of 165.2 and an offer price of 165.3. The offer quantity stands at 4575 shares, while the bid quantity is also 4575 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 150,224,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹164.75, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹162.1

The current stock price of GAIL India is 164.75. It has shown a percent change of 1.63, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.65.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.78%
3 Months22.14%
6 Months50.98%
YTD0.03%
1 Year67.51%
04 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹162.3, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹162.1

The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the price is 162.3 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock has increased by 0.12% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 0.2, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.2 from its previous closing price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹163.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,084,964 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 163.85.

