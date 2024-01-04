GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock soars on positive trading day

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹164.35 and closed at ₹163.85. The highest price recorded throughout the day was ₹164.35, while the lowest price was ₹160.8. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently ₹106,582.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35, and the 52-week low is ₹91. On the BSE, a total of 1,084,964 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.