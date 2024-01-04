GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock soars on positive trading day

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹164.35 and closed at ₹163.85. The highest price recorded throughout the day was ₹164.35, while the lowest price was ₹160.8. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently ₹106,582.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35, and the 52-week low is ₹91. On the BSE, a total of 1,084,964 shares were traded.
GAIL India, currently trading at a spot price of 164.45, has a bid price of 165.2 and an offer price of 165.3. The offer quantity stands at 4575 shares, while the bid quantity is also 4575 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 150,224,700.
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹164.75. It has shown a percent change of 1.63, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.65, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹2.65.
|1 Week
|6.78%
|3 Months
|22.14%
|6 Months
|50.98%
|YTD
|0.03%
|1 Year
|67.51%
The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹162.3 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock has increased by 0.12% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 0.2, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹0.2 from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,084,964 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹163.85.
