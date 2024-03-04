Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 184.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.35 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 185 and closed at 184.25. The high for the day was 185.9, while the low was 184.05. The market capitalization stood at 121,211.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 187.8 and the low was 102. The BSE volume for the day was 124,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹184.25 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 124,540 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 184.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!