Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 178.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.5 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 176 and closed at 173.65. The stock reached a high of 180 and a low of 175. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently 117,102.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180, while the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for the day was 2,095,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹181.5, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹178.1

The current stock price of GAIL India is 181.5, which represents a percent change of 1.91. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.91% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.4.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.56%
3 Months28.36%
6 Months54.29%
YTD9.75%
1 Year89.46%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹178.1, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹173.65

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 178.1, representing a percent change of 2.56, and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. This suggests that investors have shown confidence in the stock, leading to an upward price movement.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹173.65 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 2,095,456 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 173.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!