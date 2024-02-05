GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Day

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹176 and closed at ₹173.65. The stock reached a high of ₹180 and a low of ₹175. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently ₹117,102.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180, while the 52-week low is ₹91. The BSE volume for the day was 2,095,456 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹181.5, which represents a percent change of 1.91. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.91% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹3.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.56%
|3 Months
|28.36%
|6 Months
|54.29%
|YTD
|9.75%
|1 Year
|89.46%
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹178.1, representing a percent change of 2.56, and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. This suggests that investors have shown confidence in the stock, leading to an upward price movement.
On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 2,095,456 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹173.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!