GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

GAIL India stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 3.53 %. The stock closed at 184.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.85 per share.
GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹185.9 and closed at ₹184.35. The stock reached a high of ₹192.95 and a low of ₹185.25. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹125485.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹187.8 and the 52-week low is ₹102. A total of 1603309 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
05 Mar 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST
GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹184.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,603,309 shares with a closing price of ₹184.35.
