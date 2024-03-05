Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 3.53 %. The stock closed at 184.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 185.9 and closed at 184.35. The stock reached a high of 192.95 and a low of 185.25. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 125485.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 187.8 and the 52-week low is 102. A total of 1603309 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹184.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,603,309 shares with a closing price of 184.35.

