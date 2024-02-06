GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Surges Higher

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹180.6 and closed at ₹178.1. The stock reached a high of ₹186.5 and a low of ₹178.05. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹119,272.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹180 and ₹91 respectively. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 3,727,134 shares.
