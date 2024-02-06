Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Surges Higher

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 178.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 180.6 and closed at 178.1. The stock reached a high of 186.5 and a low of 178.05. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 119,272.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 180 and 91 respectively. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 3,727,134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹181.4, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹178.1

The current stock price of GAIL India is 181.4, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.85% and has experienced a net gain of 3.3.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹178.1 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 3,727,134 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 178.1.

