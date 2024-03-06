Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 194.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price TodayPremium
GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 192.5 and closed at 190.85. The stock reached a high of 196.35 and a low of 191.35 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India stood at 127,622.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.95 and the 52-week low was 102.1. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 2,974,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51:23 AM IST

GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹190.45, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹194.1

GAIL India stock is currently priced at 190.45, experiencing a decrease of 1.88% with a net change of -3.65.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37:45 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.22%
3 Months30.07%
6 Months57.29%
YTD19.74%
1 Year77.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:17 AM IST

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹194.1, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹190.85

The current stock price of GAIL India is 194.1, with a 1.7% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

06 Mar 2024, 08:07:55 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹190.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,974,110 shares with a closing price of 190.85.

Chat with MintGenie