GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Dips in Trading Today

GAIL India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 194.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹192.5 and closed at ₹190.85. The stock reached a high of ₹196.35 and a low of ₹191.35 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India stood at ₹127,622.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.95 and the 52-week low was ₹102.1. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 2,974,110 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:51:23 AM IST
GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹190.45, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹194.1
GAIL India stock is currently priced at ₹190.45, experiencing a decrease of 1.88% with a net change of -3.65.
06 Mar 2024, 09:37:45 AM IST
GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
8.22%
3 Months
30.07%
6 Months
57.29%
YTD
19.74%
1 Year
77.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:17 AM IST
GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹194.1, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹190.85
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹194.1, with a 1.7% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.25.
06 Mar 2024, 08:07:55 AM IST
GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹190.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, GAIL India on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,974,110 shares with a closing price of ₹190.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!