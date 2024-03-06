GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Dips in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹192.5 and closed at ₹190.85. The stock reached a high of ₹196.35 and a low of ₹191.35 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India stood at ₹127,622.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.95 and the 52-week low was ₹102.1. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 2,974,110 shares.
GAIL India stock is currently priced at ₹190.45, experiencing a decrease of 1.88% with a net change of -3.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.22%
|3 Months
|30.07%
|6 Months
|57.29%
|YTD
|19.74%
|1 Year
|77.99%
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹194.1, with a 1.7% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.25.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,974,110 shares with a closing price of ₹190.85.
