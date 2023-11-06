Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 122.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.7 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

GAIL India's stock opened at 122.8 and closed at 122.1 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 124.15 and the low was 122.25. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 81,333.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 132.45 and the 52-week low is 87.9. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,034 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹123.7, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹122.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 123.7 with a percent change of 1.31. This represents a net change of 1.6.

06 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹122.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,506,034 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 122.1.

