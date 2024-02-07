Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 181.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.5 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 178.95 and closed at 181.4. The stock reached a high of 183 and a low of 175.75. The company's market capitalization is 119,338.06 crore. The 52-week high was 186.5 and the 52-week low was 92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,692,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹181.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹181.4

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 181.5, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

07 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹181.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for GAIL India on the BSE was 1,692,112 shares, and the closing price was 181.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!