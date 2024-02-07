GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹178.95 and closed at ₹181.4. The stock reached a high of ₹183 and a low of ₹175.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹119,338.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹186.5 and the 52-week low was ₹92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,692,112 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹181.5, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.
On the last day, the trading volume for GAIL India on the BSE was 1,692,112 shares, and the closing price was ₹181.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!