GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹124.9 and closed at ₹123.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹125, while the lowest was ₹123. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹81,070.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹132.45 and ₹87.9, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 489,167.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹124.6 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05% or ₹1.3 from its previous value. The stock is currently trading at ₹124.6 per share.
The high and low prices for GAIL India stock today are ₹124.50 and ₹122.95 respectively.
GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 124.05. The bid price stands at 124.4 with a bid quantity of 18300, while the offer price is 124.5 with an offer quantity of 4575. The open interest is recorded at 141,728,925.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹123.3. There has been a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.96%
|3 Months
|9.66%
|6 Months
|14.84%
|YTD
|28.47%
|1 Year
|39.36%
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹123.3, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, GAIL India had a volume of 489,167 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for that day was ₹123.7 per share.
