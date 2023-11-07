Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 123.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.6 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 124.9 and closed at 123.7. The highest price reached during the day was 125, while the lowest was 123. The company's market capitalization stands at 81,070.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 132.45 and 87.9, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 489,167.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST GAIL India share price NSE Live :GAIL India trading at ₹124.6, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹123.3

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 124.6 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05% or 1.3 from its previous value. The stock is currently trading at 124.6 per share.

07 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The high and low prices for GAIL India stock today are 124.50 and 122.95 respectively.

07 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST GAIL India November futures opened at 124.0 as against previous close of 124.05

GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 124.05. The bid price stands at 124.4 with a bid quantity of 18300, while the offer price is 124.5 with an offer quantity of 4575. The open interest is recorded at 141,728,925.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹123.3, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹123.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 123.3. There has been a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.4.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.96%
3 Months9.66%
6 Months14.84%
YTD28.47%
1 Year39.36%
07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹123.3, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹123.7

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 123.3, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹123.7 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a volume of 489,167 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for that day was 123.7 per share.

