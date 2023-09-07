comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees bullish trading today
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees bullish trading today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 124.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL IndiaPremium
GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 125.05 and closed at 124.55. The stock had a high of 127.35 and a low of 124.85. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 83,339.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 127.1 and its 52-week low is 83. The BSE volume for the stock was 307,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 11:01:07 AM IST

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹125.55, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹124.55

The current data shows that the stock price of GAIL India is 125.55. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight positive movement.

07 Sep 2023, 10:48:03 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India trading at ₹125.8, up 1% from yesterday's ₹124.55

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 125.8. There has been a percent change of 1, indicating a 1% increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, which means the stock price has increased by 1.25. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

Click here for GAIL India Profit Loss

07 Sep 2023, 10:36:07 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India125.91.351.08127.183.082780.5
Adani Total Gas649.54.80.743998.35620.1571432.66
Indraprastha Gas464.05-3.15-0.67515.55364.532483.54
Gujarat Gas Company461.0-1.1-0.24539.0439.031734.78
Gujarat State Petronet284.03.951.41310.6215.0516023.6
07 Sep 2023, 10:08:30 AM IST

GAIL India September futures opened at 125.8 as against previous close of 125.4

GAIL India, a leading natural gas company, is currently trading at a spot price of 126.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 127.1, while the offer price stands at 127.15. The stock has a bid quantity of 18300 and an offer quantity of 18300. The open interest for GAIL India is at 127,688,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Sep 2023, 10:02:50 AM IST

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹126.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹124.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 126.05, which represents a 1.2% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.5.

07 Sep 2023, 09:40:17 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹124.55 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India saw a volume of 308,408 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 124.55.

