GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees bullish trading today

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹124.55. The stock had a high of ₹127.35 and a low of ₹124.85. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹83,339.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹127.1 and its 52-week low is ₹83. The BSE volume for the stock was 307,513 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 125.9 1.35 1.08 127.1 83.0 82780.5 Adani Total Gas 649.5 4.8 0.74 3998.35 620.15 71432.66 Indraprastha Gas 464.05 -3.15 -0.67 515.55 364.5 32483.54 Gujarat Gas Company 461.0 -1.1 -0.24 539.0 439.0 31734.78 Gujarat State Petronet 284.0 3.95 1.41 310.6 215.05 16023.6

GAIL India September futures opened at 125.8 as against previous close of 125.4 GAIL India, a leading natural gas company, is currently trading at a spot price of 126.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 127.1, while the offer price stands at 127.15. The stock has a bid quantity of 18300 and an offer quantity of 18300. The open interest for GAIL India is at 127,688,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

