GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees bullish trading today

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹124.55. The stock had a high of ₹127.35 and a low of ₹124.85. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹83,339.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹127.1 and its 52-week low is ₹83. The BSE volume for the stock was 307,513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of GAIL India is ₹125.55. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight positive movement.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹125.8. There has been a percent change of 1, indicating a 1% increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, which means the stock price has increased by ₹1.25. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|125.9
|1.35
|1.08
|127.1
|83.0
|82780.5
|Adani Total Gas
|649.5
|4.8
|0.74
|3998.35
|620.15
|71432.66
|Indraprastha Gas
|464.05
|-3.15
|-0.67
|515.55
|364.5
|32483.54
|Gujarat Gas Company
|461.0
|-1.1
|-0.24
|539.0
|439.0
|31734.78
|Gujarat State Petronet
|284.0
|3.95
|1.41
|310.6
|215.05
|16023.6
GAIL India, a leading natural gas company, is currently trading at a spot price of 126.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 127.1, while the offer price stands at 127.15. The stock has a bid quantity of 18300 and an offer quantity of 18300. The open interest for GAIL India is at 127,688,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹126.05, which represents a 1.2% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.5.
On the last day, GAIL India saw a volume of 308,408 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹124.55.
