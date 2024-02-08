GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Slumps in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹183 and closed at ₹181.5. The stock reached a high of ₹185.45 and a low of ₹178.3 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹117,628.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.5 and the 52-week low is ₹92.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,513,478 shares.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹178.9, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -2.6.
On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,513,478. The closing price for the stock was ₹181.5.
