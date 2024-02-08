Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 181.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 183 and closed at 181.5. The stock reached a high of 185.45 and a low of 178.3 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 117,628.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.5 and the 52-week low is 92.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,513,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹178.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹181.5

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 178.9, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.43% and by 2.6. This suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹181.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,513,478. The closing price for the stock was 181.5.

