GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹123.9 and closed at ₹123.3. The stock had a high of ₹125.8 and a low of ₹122.95. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹82,221.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45, while the 52-week low is ₹87.9. The stock had a trading volume of 397,905 shares on the BSE.
Top active call options for GAIL India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.95 (-1.67%) & ₹1.3 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for GAIL India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹123.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-4.08%) & ₹1.4 (-9.68%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|125.2
|0.15
|0.12
|132.45
|87.9
|82320.25
|Adani Total Gas
|543.35
|0.65
|0.12
|3998.35
|521.95
|59758.18
|Gujarat Gas Company
|418.4
|0.65
|0.16
|539.0
|397.2
|28802.24
|Indraprastha Gas
|394.9
|-5.35
|-1.34
|515.55
|375.8
|27643.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|276.9
|-2.45
|-0.88
|310.6
|225.3
|15623.01
GAIL India, a leading natural gas company, is currently trading at a spot price of 125.5. The bid and offer prices stand at 125.7 and 125.8 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 27450 and 13725. The stock has a high open interest of 140,178,000, indicating strong investor interest.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹125.75. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data indicates a relatively stable performance for GAIL India stock.
The current day's low price of GAIL India stock is ₹124.75 and the high price is ₹126.2.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹125.6. There has been a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.64%
|3 Months
|8.93%
|6 Months
|16.92%
|YTD
|30.19%
|1 Year
|38.1%
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹125.1 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% or 0.05 points. However, without further information on the stock's past performance or market conditions, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive summary of its current situation.
On the last day, the BSE volume for GAIL India was 397,905 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹123.3.
