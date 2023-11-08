Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 125.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 123.9 and closed at 123.3. The stock had a high of 125.8 and a low of 122.95. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 82,221.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45, while the 52-week low is 87.9. The stock had a trading volume of 397,905 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for GAIL India

Top active call options for GAIL India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.95 (-1.67%) & 1.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for GAIL India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 123.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.35 (-4.08%) & 1.4 (-9.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India125.20.150.12132.4587.982320.25
Adani Total Gas543.350.650.123998.35521.9559758.18
Gujarat Gas Company418.40.650.16539.0397.228802.24
Indraprastha Gas394.9-5.35-1.34515.55375.827643.03
Gujarat State Petronet276.9-2.45-0.88310.6225.315623.01
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST GAIL India November futures opened at 125.85 as against previous close of 125.5

GAIL India, a leading natural gas company, is currently trading at a spot price of 125.5. The bid and offer prices stand at 125.7 and 125.8 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 27450 and 13725. The stock has a high open interest of 140,178,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹125.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹125.05

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 125.75. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data indicates a relatively stable performance for GAIL India stock.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of GAIL India stock is 124.75 and the high price is 126.2.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹125.6, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹125.05

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 125.6. There has been a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.64%
3 Months8.93%
6 Months16.92%
YTD30.19%
1 Year38.1%
08 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹125.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹125.05

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 125.1 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% or 0.05 points. However, without further information on the stock's past performance or market conditions, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive summary of its current situation.

08 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹123.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for GAIL India was 397,905 shares. The closing price for the day was 123.3.

