GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹124.55. The stock had a high of ₹127.4 and a low of ₹124.8. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently ₹82,879.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹127.1 and the 52-week low is ₹83. The BSE volume for the day was 786,878 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

GAIL India September futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 126.8 GAIL India's spot price is currently at 127, with a bid price of 127.4 and an offer price of 127.45. The offer quantity is 9150, matched by a bid quantity of the same amount. The open interest for GAIL India stands at 129,875,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India trading at ₹126.9, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹126.05 The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹126.9, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% and has gained 0.85 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for GAIL India Profit Loss Share Via

GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹127, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹126.05 The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹127, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 9.61% 3 Months 14.13% 6 Months 16.01% YTD 31.23% 1 Year 35.83% Share Via

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹126.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹124.55 The stock price of GAIL India is currently ₹126.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.2, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.5 points. Overall, the stock price of GAIL India has seen a positive change. Share Via

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹124.55 on last trading day On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 786,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹124.55. Share Via