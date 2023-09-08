comScore
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Surges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 126.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL IndiaPremium
GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India opened at 125.05 and closed at 124.55. The stock had a high of 127.4 and a low of 124.8. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently 82,879.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 127.1 and the 52-week low is 83. The BSE volume for the day was 786,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07:52 AM IST

GAIL India September futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 126.8

GAIL India's spot price is currently at 127, with a bid price of 127.4 and an offer price of 127.45. The offer quantity is 9150, matched by a bid quantity of the same amount. The open interest for GAIL India stands at 129,875,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:00:04 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India trading at ₹126.9, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹126.05

The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the price is 126.9, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% and has gained 0.85 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for GAIL India Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:48:39 AM IST

GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹127, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹126.05

The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 127, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 Sep 2023, 09:36:40 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.61%
3 Months14.13%
6 Months16.01%
YTD31.23%
1 Year35.83%
08 Sep 2023, 09:32:42 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:04:41 AM IST

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹126.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹124.55

The stock price of GAIL India is currently 126.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.2, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.5 points. Overall, the stock price of GAIL India has seen a positive change.

08 Sep 2023, 08:14:59 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹124.55 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 786,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 124.55.

