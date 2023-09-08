GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹124.55. The stock had a high of ₹127.4 and a low of ₹124.8. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently ₹82,879.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹127.1 and the 52-week low is ₹83. The BSE volume for the day was 786,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.