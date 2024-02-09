Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 178.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.65 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 181.85 and closed at 178.9. The stock reached a high of 182.2 and a low of 177.95. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 118,121.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.5, while the 52-week low is 92.25. The BSE volume for GAIL India shares was 958,810.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹178.9 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India's BSE volume reached 958,810 shares, with a closing price of 178.9.

