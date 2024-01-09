Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 160.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 166.6 and closed at 163.55. The highest price during the day was 166.6, while the lowest price was 160.2. The company's market capitalization is 105,596.1 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 169.35 and the lowest price was 91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,616,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST GAIL India January futures opened at 162.25 as against previous close of 161.45

GAIL India, with its current spot price of 160.3, has a bid price of 160.85 and an offer price of 160.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 9150 each. The stock's open interest is reported at 156,076,125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹159.9, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹160.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 159.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -0.7.

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.31%
3 Months21.13%
6 Months47.5%
YTD-0.86%
1 Year65.24%
09 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹160.6, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹163.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 160.6. There has been a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, which further confirms the downward trend in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹163.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,616,152. The closing price for the shares was 163.55.

