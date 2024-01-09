GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹166.6 and closed at ₹163.55. The highest price during the day was ₹166.6, while the lowest price was ₹160.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹105,596.1 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹169.35 and the lowest price was ₹91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,616,152 shares.
GAIL India, with its current spot price of 160.3, has a bid price of 160.85 and an offer price of 160.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 9150 each. The stock's open interest is reported at 156,076,125.
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹159.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -0.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.31%
|3 Months
|21.13%
|6 Months
|47.5%
|YTD
|-0.86%
|1 Year
|65.24%
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹160.6. There has been a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, which further confirms the downward trend in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,616,152. The closing price for the shares was ₹163.55.
