GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plummets on Market Trends

On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹126.2 and closed at ₹125.05. The stock reached a high of ₹126.2 and a low of ₹124.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹81,892.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45, while the 52-week low is ₹87.9. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 456,936 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of GAIL India is ₹124.55. There has been a -0.4 percent change in the price, which represents a decrease. The net change is -0.5, indicating a decrease of 0.5 rupees in the stock price.
