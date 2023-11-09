GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plummets on Market Trends

On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹126.2 and closed at ₹125.05. The stock reached a high of ₹126.2 and a low of ₹124.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹81,892.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45, while the 52-week low is ₹87.9. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 456,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.