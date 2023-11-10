Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
GAIL India stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 124.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 124.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 125 and a low of 123.3 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 81,399.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45, while the 52-week low is 87.9. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 240,160 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹124.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 240,160 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 124.55.

